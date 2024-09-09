Driver pulled from burning car near Roseville

(ABC 6 News) – A driver was pulled from a burning vehicle in Ramsey County Monday morning.

According to the MSP, the vehicle left the roadway and hit a light pole near I-35 West in Roseville.

The driver was the only person in the car, PIO Michael Lee with the MSP confirmed.

A state trooper and “good Samaritan” pulled the driver from the car.

The driver was transported to the hospital for moderate, non-life-threatening injuries, Lee added.

The crash is still under investigation.