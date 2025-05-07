Driver pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder, criminal vehicular operation in Park Tavern crash

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(KSTP) — The man charged with killing two people and injuring a dozen others after drunkenly crashing into a crowded patio in St. Louis Park last year entered a plea deal on Wednesday.

Steven Frane Bailey, 56, previously pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree murder, criminal vehicular homicide and criminal operation in connection with the Sept. 1 crash into Park Tavern that killed server Kristina Folkerts and Methodist Hospital ICE coordinator Gabe Harvey.

On Wednesday, he amended his plea to guilty for both third-degree murder counts and three counts of criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm.

As part of the plea agreement, he faces a penalty of 25 to 30 years in prison. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says her office will seek the upper end of that range.

“This was an entirely avoidable tragedy, and Mr. Bailey is being held accountable for causing it,” Moriarty said during a news conference on Wednesday. “He will be in prison for a long time to ensure he cannot hurt anyone else.”

Judge Juan Hoyos granted Bailey conditional release pending his sentencing on July 28.

A criminal complaint alleges Bailey’s blood alcohol content was 0.325 at the time of the crash, more than four times the legal limit.

Surveillance video shows Bailey backed into another parked car while attempting to park his BMW X5 and then accelerated toward the patio, swerving to avoid another car before driving through a metal fence and plowing through the length of the packed patio. He didn’t slow down or stop until he hit rocks and a slope on the opposite end of the patio.

“We are not always able to pursue third-degree murder charges when people cause death using their vehicle, but in this case, the facts clearly supported it,” Moriarty said.

St. Louis Park Mayor Nadia Mohamed underscored how the tragedy impacted the local community.

“This act has left a permanent scar on our community and an establishment with a long and treasured history in St. Louis Park,” Mohamed said. “Every time I think about that day, I am still in mourning. Had one person decided against driving while drunk, two valued members of our community would still be alive.”

Court records show Bailey had five previous DWI convictions, a factor that prompted St. Louis Park lawmakers to sponsor legislation to reform Minnesota’s DWI penalties this session. The measure passed with broad support in the House of Representatives, and Mohamed was optimistic it would get a vote in the Senate and go to the governor’s desk soon.

Leaders on Wednesday warned against drinking and driving and urged people to get a safe, sober ride.

“It’s been said a million times, and it’s worth repeating again: If you drink, don’t drive,” Mohamed said. “Make safe choices. That is how you can honor the memory of those who were killed and injured in this tragedy and every other tragedy caused by drunk driving.”