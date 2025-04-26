Driver injured after object goes through windshield

(ABC 6 News) – A Le Roy woman is hurt after being stuck by an object that went through her windshield while driving through Mower County on Friday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 1:02 p.m. on Highway 63 in Racine.

The crash report states 36-year-old Casandra Faulhaber was heading southbound on the highway, when an object suspected of coming off a passing vehicle went through the windshield and struck her.

Faulhaber was taken to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Meadow Ambulance and Stewartville Fire Department all assisted MSp at the scene.