Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI following crash in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday night in Rochester, a female driver was arrested following a crash on 18 1/2 Avenue NW.

The driver was at a liquor store on the street where she caused a commotion before getting back into her car, turning the corner and striking a parked van.

Police then arrived on scene where they say she resisted arrest, got back into her car, and struck an unoccupied garage on the opposite side of the road.

She was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.

No other passengers were in the car, and no injuries were reported.