Dr. Ashok Patel chosen as 2024 Rochesterfest Chairperson

(ABC 6 News) — The next Rochesterfest chairperson was announced Tuesday afternoon in a ceremony at City Hall.

Kathleen Harrington, the 2023 Rochesterfest chairperson, announced that next year’s chair will be Dr. Ashok Patel.

Patel is a consultant and clinician educator in the division of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Mayo Clinic. He has been involved in several organizations in Rochester including the Diversity Council, Zumbro Valley Medical Society, Salvation Army, Gamehaven Council and The Rotary Club.

Dr. Patel has chosen the theme “Live Your Dream” for the 41st Rochesterfest celebration. He said his inspiration for the theme comes from “living, working, and exploring Rochester with my family and our friends for over 25 years now, but also from the tremendous variety of people that have come to seek care, learn from eachother, shop, play, and stay for awhile.”

Rochesterfest runs from June 22 to 30, 2024. The Rochesterfest Grand Parade will take place on Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday also marked the start of the 2024 Rochesterfest Button Design Contest. Anyone can submit a design until February 16th. The winner will be announced on March 1.