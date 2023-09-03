Downtown Alliance continues Fresh Air Fitness with Zumba classes in September

(ABC 6 News) – If you are looking to get your kicks in this weekend, the Rochester Downtown Alliance may just have the program for you.

Fresh Air Fitness is an ongoing summer exercise program that hosts public exercises from yoga to Zumba dancing.

This September, there will be a Zumba class every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in Peace Plaza.

Zumba dance instructors from 125 Live! are brought in to lead participants and are always excited to welcome in new people.

“It’s free and open to the public, all ages. Kids, adults, anyone who’s here. Just come and have a good time and wear your shoes,” said Katie Miller an instructor. “Bring lots of water because it’s hot, but hopefully it’ll get cooler.”

The playlist of songs shouldn’t be unfamiliar to anyone who decides to join in.

“We always try popular songs, current songs to get the crowd moving,” said Jan Fritz. “We always have something modern and upbeat for them. They do a good job just keeping their feet moving.”

The program is free and open to the public and if it does rain any Saturday, the program will move into the Chateau Theater downtown.

“You don’t have to be a dancer. Just come and enjoy yourself and have a good time,” added Kim Zabel, another instructor.