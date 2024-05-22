Downed trees cause damage to property in Austin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Storms on Tuesday evening brought down trees and branches, some of which fell on houses, vehicles and roads.

Austin Police estimated that about six trees fell and caused at least partial blockages to roadways, including one that damaged a van on 4th Avenue NE.

Joseph Maxfield said he was cooking dinner when he heard a loud cracking sound, and when he looked out of his window, he saw that a tree had collapsed onto his work van.

Maxfield said even though it’s inconvenient for him to have to deal with the damage caused by the storm, he’s glad the tree didn’t fall into his house.

“I’m glad that it didn’t come down on the house, because I got my girlfriend inside, my two dogs, and a bunch of family stuff. I’m just glad it was something that’s replaceable and not the more important things in my life,” Maxfield said.

The falling tree also caused damage to the powerlines above Maxfield’s house, which were repaired by Austin Utilities shortly after the storm ended.