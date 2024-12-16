Dover man accused of pointing gun at woman

(ABC 6 News) – A Dover man faces multiple assault charges after an incident Dec. 13.

According to court documents, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office took Justin Jeffery Peterson into custody Friday evening, after a woman reported he had approached her wearing a black fanny pack, removed a gun, pointed the gun at her, and told her to get into a corner.

Deputies allegedly found the fanny pack, a black handgun with a loaded magazine, and a second loaded magazine with live rounds on Peterson.

Peterson allegedly admitted to pointing the gun at the woman, and said he had used methamphetamine recently, according to court documents.

He was charged Monday, Dec. 16, with felony 2nd-degree assault, misdemeanor dangerous weapons–intentionally point a gun, and misdemeanor domestic assault–cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death.