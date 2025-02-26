Dover-Eyota Public Schools receives sponsorship for elementary field trips

By KAALTV

Local business owner covering the costs of field trips

(ABC 6 News) — Dover-Eyota Public Schools is receiving a $15,000 donation to cover the district’s field trip expenses for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

The donation comes from Just Between Friends, announced by the owner and CEO, Shelley Yohe.

“I am so proud that a local, small business owner like me can provide such fun and educational field trips for elementary schools,” Yohe said via a press release.