Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after loud noises rang through the crowd

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after loud noises rang through the crowd.

His motorcade has left the venue.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Donald Trump will have one last chance Saturday to unveil his vice presidential pick on a rally stage before the Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee next week.

Trump’s rally in western Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh, comes as the former reality TV star and tabloid hound continues to tease his pick, working to drum up maximum attention and hype.

With President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and the Democratic Party engulfed in crisis over a dismal debate performance that has sparked calls for him to step aside, Trump has been keeping mostly out of the spotlight, making only a few public appearances over the last two weeks.

But that hasn’t stopped him from feeding speculation.

“It’s like a highly sophisticated version of ‘The Apprentice,’” he said in a radio interview Friday afternoon, referring to the show he once hosted that featured him firing contestants on camera.