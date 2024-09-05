Donald Trump outlines economic plan

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Former President Donald Trump outlined his plan for the economy on Thursday.

Trump said he wants to embrace what he calls “industries of the future” and wants to make America the “world capital” for crypto and Bitcoin.

Trump is is also proposing corporate tax cuts for companies that manufacture in the U.S., dropping their rate from 21% to 15%.