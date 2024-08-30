Donald Trump holds rally in La Crosse

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday evening, Donald Trump held a town hall in La Crosse as he hopes to muster enough support to win the swing state of Wisconsin in this fall’s presidential election.

ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson spent the day in La Crosse, and she recaps the rally in the video above.