Domestic Violence Awareness Month: How to talk about it and find support

(ABC 6 News) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it’s as important as ever to recognize violence that occurs in our communities every day.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund discusses the month with activist and speaker Nina Aouilk and Artyce Thomas, the executive director of the Women’s Shelter and Support Center in Rochester.

Nina Aouilk will speak at noon on Tuesday at the Transforming Lives 2024 event which can be found virtually here.