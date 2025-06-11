Domestic disturbance in Freeborn County leads to chase and shootout with police

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Two people are dead this morning after a domestic disturbance in Albert Lea on Tuesday, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, June 10 at around 7:12 p.m., FCSO says it responded to a domestic disturbance possibly involving firearms in the 21000 block of 880th Avenue in rural Albert Lea.

Deputies later learned an adult male who was involved in the disturbance had left the scene and was possibly heading to Mower County. He was found by Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies and a vehicle chase followed.

The suspect returned to the Albert Lea residence still being chased by law enforcement. FSCO says the suspect got out of his car and a use of force incident followed, and officers began shooting at him. EMS was requested to the scene to treat the suspect, but he was declared dead on scene.

Officers also found a dead adult woman near the residence during a search of the property. FSCO says they believe she was dead before law enforcement arrived.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident, and the officers involved have been placed on critical incident leave. Parts of the incident were captured by body cameras.

The identities of the suspect and the deceased woman have not been released yet. FSCO says more information will be released in the coming days.

This is a developing story, and ABC 6 will have more information as it becomes available.