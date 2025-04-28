Dolly Parton Imagination Library hosts pop-up event in Rochester

The United Way of Southeast Minnesota hosted a pop-up event in Rochester for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

(ABC 6 News) – While kids explored the ins and outs of a nearby park, parents kept a close eye entertaining them in chalk and making sure their child’s quick little feet weren’t too quick to get away.

A short distance away, Grace Pesch was joined by her colleagues at United Way of Southeast Minnesota, collecting books for the little ones to read before they enter kindergarten.

The program is part of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which collects books to donate to families for free so kids under the age of five can get a head start on their literacy skills before kindergarten comes around.

“When students are able to build those foundational skills before kindergarten, they’re much more likely to stay engaged and perform better in school post-kindergarten,” Pesch said

The program was started by the late country music star Dolly Parton 30 years ago. Pesch said Parton wanted to foster a love of reading and creativity among young kids. Currently, the program in Southeast Minnesota serves around 3,500 families.