Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issues missing person alert for Hayfield man

(ABC 6 News) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for Douglas Sowers, 64.

Douglas was last seen walking away from the Hayfield bowling alley, indicating that he was actively choking. He’s reportedly wearing a blue plaid button up shirt and blue jeans, and has a handle bar moustache and glasses.

The sheriff’s office is asking homeowners in Hayfield to check their properties for any sign of Douglas. Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (507)-635-6200.