Dodge County sheriff requests public’s help in burglary investigation

(ABC 6 News) – The Dodge County sheriff’s office has requested that Hayfield and Blooming Prairie residents check their surveillance videos for a white truck in the early morning of Aug. 13.

Dodge County sheriff Scott Rose posted the following on the department’s Facebook page:

WE NEED YOUR HELP TO IDENTIFY THESE BURGLARS

** PLEASE SHARE **

In the early morning hours of 08/13/2023 we had a burglary in the city of Hayfield and then another at a farm business in Dodge County in the Blooming Prairie area. There were (3) suspects and this white truck. These suspects and this vehicle are believed to have been involved in burglaries in the southern Minnesota counties of Dodge, Faribault, Steele, and Freeborn. At this time they are suspected in burglaries in 7 counties including at least 3 in Iowa.

If you have surveillance cameras, and live in Hayfield or Blooming Prairie, whether you live in town or in the country, please take a few minutes to check any video you may have from the early morning hours of 8/13 to see if this vehicle has been in or around your property. If they’ve been there and you don’t find anything missing, they may have been casing your property to come back.

We’re especially interested in any video of streets in Hayfield around 1am or later (ring doorbell video for example).

Please share this information and encourage anyone with information to contact Dodge County Investigations Captain Jeff Brumfield at 507-635-6200.

Thank you!

Your Sheriff,

Scott