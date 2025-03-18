Dodge County Sheriff looks for support to keep killer of Claremont Police Chief Greg Lange in prison

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose is looking for support from the community to keep a convicted killer behind bars.

On Monday, Rose submitted a letter surrounding Andrew Salinas, the murderer of Claremont Police Chief Greg Lange, who shot and killed Lange during a domestic dispute in 1988.

Salinas was sentenced to life in prison, but a life sentence review hearing has been scheduled to determine whether or not he should stay behind bars.

Sheriff Rose wrote the letter asking that Salinas serve out the life sentence, saying he has not been rehabilitated and is deserving of the sentence he was given.