(ABC 6 News) — The Dodge County Relay for Life returned Friday for its 32nd year.

The event raises money for the American Cancer Society.

People from all around the county came out to walk laps around the track, play games and more all to raise money for the fight against cancer.

The event also honored those who are battling, have battled or have lost their lives to the disease.

Shonna Schmall’s sister Gwen Maxson was a five time cancer warrior and despite fighting the disease for so much of her life, Schmall said she never gave up hope.

“She lived by the word hope everyday, and so we’re here to just share just her journey overcoming cancer so many times,” Schmall said.

Friends and family of Maxson set up a booth at Relay for Life – an event she had attended for thirty years.

Teresa Neuzil is an ovarian cancer survivor who also volunteers on the Relay’s committee, and she said the event helps them honor survivors and remember those who have lost their battles.

“It’s not such a sad event for me, I love that we remember the people that have passed or survivors that we don’t forget,” Neuzil said.