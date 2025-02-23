Dodge County Girls Hockey’s OT finish seals the Class A Title, 4-3

(ABC 6 News) — In what is sure to be one of The Tourney’s most dramatic finishes, Dodge County Girls Hockey captured its first-ever State Championship in overtime Saturday. The Wildcats vanquishing perennial powerhouse Warroad at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, 4-3.

Zoe Heimer scored her second goal of the afternoon with 1:03 in OT, the goal confirmed following a video review.

Warroad was in pursuit of a Minnesota-record fourth State Championship before falling to the Wildcats. The victory also avenges Dodge County’s 5-2 loss to Warroad in the 2024 Class A Title Game.

The Warriors scored first off Taylor Reese’s snipe 14:21 into the first period. Dodge County promptly responded 33 seconds later, Zoe Heimer lighting the lamp to even the game at 1-1.

1:30 into the second period, Kylie Meyer scored for the Wildcats followed by Nora Carstensen’s third period goal 2:32 into play.

However, Warroad made it a game all over again with two scores within 20 seconds with nine minutes in regulation thanks to Vivienne Marcowka, 3-3.

Both goalies endured quite the outing, DC’s Ida Huber stopped 32 total shots on goal while Warroad’s gloved 19 saves.

The overtime finish was the second-consecutive instance of the Warriors having to play extra hockey, surviving a triple-OT win against Orono on Friday, 2-1.

Heimer’s game-winner came amidst a pile-up in the crease and her sudden reaction was soon vindicated by official confirmation.

The Wildcats finish with a total record of 24-3-2.

This article will be updated later in the evening.