Dodge Center’s Johnson Hardware store goes up in flames; major damage as a result

(ABC 6 News) – Johnson’s Hardware Store in Dodge Center went up in smoke after catching fire on Wed. night, resulting in “major damage” to building.

The Dodge Center Fire Dept. responded to the blaze just after 7 p.m., after a witness saw grey smoke coming from the building’s roof.

Firefighters on scene told ABC 6 News there was no one inside at the time of the fire and that it was isolated to the store’s backroom.

ABC 6 News crews took a look inside and saw extensive damage to the building’s backroom, including charred walls and rubble.

ABC 6 News is still working to learn how the fire started and the exact damage estimated to the store.

The Dodge Center Fire Dept. was assisted by the Claremont Fire Dept. as well as the Kasson Fire Dept.