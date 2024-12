(ABC 6 News) — At around 9 a.m. on Monday morning, a Dodge Center man was injured in a crash on Hwy 14.

The crash took place at Dodge County Road 9 near Wasioja Township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, the 77-year-old man lost control of his Chevy Silverado when it ran off the road and into a ditch due to snowy/icy conditions.

The man was transported to Saint Marys in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.