Dodge Center man charged with sexual abuse of juvenile

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man was charged Monday with past sexual assaults after a woman came forward to law enforcement.

John Michael Higgins, 41, faces eight felony criminal sexual conduct charges, including 3rd- and 4th-degree sexual conduct with a mentally impaired/helpless victim, and sexual abuse of a juvenile.

According to court documents, in early April, Dodge County deputies spoke to a vulnerable adult about past sexual abuse by Higgins, which allegedly occurred when the vulnerable person was a juvenile.

Court documents allege that the sexual assaults occurred multiple times between 2018 and 2023.

Higgins was taken into custody Friday, June 20.

He is held on $50,000 bail with conditions, or $100,000 bail with no conditions, according to Minnesota Court Records.