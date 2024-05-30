Dodge Center man arrested on recommended firearm, drug charges following traffic stop

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took a Dodge Center man into custody Wednesday night after a traffic stop allegedly turned up evidence of drug and firearm crimes.

According to RPD, officers pulled 20-year-old Cesar Rivera Quevedo over in the area of 8 1/2 Avenue and 16th Avenue SE around 11 p.m. May 29.

Police claim they saw live ammunition on the floor of the car and conducted a vehicle search, finding a gun with no serial number, more live ammunition, and possible Xanax pills.

Rivera Quevado was taken into custody and faces recommended charges of possessing a firearm with no serial number, possessing a firearm without a permit, and controlled substance possession, according to police.