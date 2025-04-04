Dodge and Olmsted Victim Services to host events to support survivors during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

(ABC 6 News) — Dodge and Olmsted Victim Services is hosting a two-day event on April 4 and 5 in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The event will take place at Floral Hall at Graham Park in Rochester (1426 Fairgrounds Avenue SE).

Residents can come together to support survivors and learn how they can help end sexual violence at these events.

The weekend begins with a survivor-centered event from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. It will offer a safe space for survivors to speak, perform in a poetry reading, participate in a Circle of Support, and connect with the community.

A Take Back the Night Walk will be held at 8 p.m.

Then, Saturday will bring a community event to connect residents with local agencies. It will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature a resources fair, crafts, and presentations for caregivers, including a discussion panel from 2-3 p.m. and a Circle of Support for caregivers.

Presentations will be given by: