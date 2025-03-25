Doctors at the University of Minnesota file to unionize

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Hundreds of doctors at the University of Minnesota are pushing to unionize.

Nearly 1000 resident physicians and fellows filed for union recognition on Monday citing concerns over long hours and low pay.

The union said a reform to Minnesota’s Public Employment Labor Relations Act passed by the legislature last year is also allowing them to better organize.

In a statement, U of M officials said they value their relationship with labor-represented employees and will respond accordingly.