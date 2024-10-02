Dockworkers strike continues

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A strike consisting of nearly 50,000 dockworkers could lead to Americans seeing shortages and higher prices.

It is affecting ports from Maine to Texas as pay negotiations still fall 27% short. Workers are also calling for a ban on automation equipment despite companies only agreeing to limit its use.

So far, President Biden has said he will not shut the strike down using a court order per the 1947 Taft Hartley Act which would force an 80-day cool off period.