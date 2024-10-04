Dockworker strike put on pause

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A work stoppage that was predicted to have a catastrophic impact on the U.S. economy has been put on pause.

A tentative agreement between the International Longshoreman’s Association and the U.S. Maritime Alliance has 5000 dock workers back on the job Friday.

A new labor contract has not been agreed upon, but the sides have agreed to halt the strike until January 15th.

Before the agreement was reached, panic buyers were clearing out toilet paper from shelves despite the fact that the disruption would not have affected domestically produced tissue paper.