DOC: State closing Stillwater prison in phases

(KSTP) – The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says its Stillwater prison will be undergoing a phased closure as part of the state’s economic plan, as well as decrease the amount of current health and safety issues.

According to the DOC, Gov. Tim Walz and other legislative leaders agreed to the phased closure to not only consolidate prison facilities across the state, but to also “enhance the DOC’s economic efficiency”, to stop investments into the facility’s “crumbling infrastructure” and also minimize current health and safety concerns for both staff and those who are behind bars.

The Stillwater prison currently holds roughly 1,200 inmates.

Paul Schnell, the DOC’s commissioner, will speak at a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday about the closure.