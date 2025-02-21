DOC officials make $700 million funding request to upgrade Minnesota prisons

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It may be getting to the point of no return for some Minnesota prisons, prompting a new push for upgrades.

Leaders with the Department of Corrections took their concerns to House lawmakers on Thursday.

The corrections commissioner says several Minnesota prisons are aging to the point where it is becoming a safety concern.

Of the 300+ buildings in the prison system, 16 are in “crisis” condition with another 61 in “poor” condition. Governor Tim Walz is asking for $65 for prisons in his proposed budget, but the DOC says they have more than $700 million in maintenance projects.

“It is the nature of work in corrections that it is often out of sight and therefore out of mind,” said Commissioner Paul Schnell. “If public safety is what corrections is and should be about, then these investments become critical.”

The request for funding will continue through the legislative process in the coming weeks.