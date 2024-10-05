DNR releases new fall colors map in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota DNR is offering a fresh look at the fall colors around the state with a new map.

You can see up in Duluth, the colors are nearing their peak while the areas in red, which include Bemidji, are at peak right now.

Further south, leaves in the metro and southern Minnesota are just beginning to change colors.