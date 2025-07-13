DNR raises awareness for Minnesota’s dwindling bat population at Bat Festival

Minnesota's bat population has taken a big hit in recent years, as people work to help it recover.

(ABC 6 News) – Along the dirt paths of Historic Forestville in Preston, staff from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) readied crafts, games and educational boards for the annual Bat Festival in Preston.

All day people walked the trails and found themselves stopping in a white barn where information on Minnesota’s dwindling bat population was presented.

Cassie Boland was the DNR staff member on site inside the barn. She said the Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park lost about 95% of its hibernating bat species and similar patterns are observed across the state.

“It’s really a big decline unfortunately,” Boland said.

Fewer bats in the sky means more mosquitos flying around people’s yards and farms leading some to begin spraying their yards for mosquitos and farmers to use pesticides on their crops

“If you’re spraying for mosquitoes to try to get rid of your mosquitos because you have a lot of mosquitos in your yard then yeah the bats could potentially help eat some of those mosquitos that you may have,” Boland said.

The decline in bats can be traced back to an infection called White Nose Syndrome which Boland said causes bats to be awake when they should be hibernating.

“If bats are waking up in the wintertime, they’re using a lot more energy and they use their fat stores to get them through their winter before the end of winter,” Boland said.

With fewer bats in the sky, people at Bat Festival could already feel the effects as Ronan Cutter slapped one away.

The feeling of being bitten combined with a willingness to maintain nature’s balance has people like Lucy Keefe wanting to protect bats

“They’re really helpful for farmers and they’re an indicator species so they let us know how healthy our populations are,” Keefe said.

Historic Forestville will host another Bat Festival Day on July 19 for another opportunity to learn about the flying mammals living in Minnesota.