DMC Board approves housing, infrastructure projects amid 10-year milestone

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been 10 years since the start of the Destination Medical Center project and leaders past and present from Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Olmsted County and the state gathered to commemorate the occasion and make some decisions.

In the 3rd floor ballroom of the Hilton hotel in Rochester, it was clear many people were thrilled with the progress the project has made thus far.

Former Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton, who oversaw the original plan moved through the state legislature, was one of them.

“To see what’s actually happened as a result, is a great tribute to everyone who’s been involved in this from that point forward,” he said.

And many others agreed, like former Mayo CEO John Noseworthy, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, Governor Tim Walz, and many more.

But beyond the touting of their successes, more work is still to be done.

A big focus that still needs work is affordable housing, which took center stage at the preceding DMC Board of Directors meeting.

There, board members voted on a number of projects including three housing developments, each including an element of affordable housing.

Along the Zumbro River, a pair of buildings will take over an old parking lot north of the Civic Center, with one of them consisting of multiple affordable units.

Another development along Civic Center Drive will be 100% affordable housing, with 50% Area Median Income rents.

The third was the first phase of the West Transit Village along 2nd Street, which is set to include housing for both seniors and other vulnerable populations.

Altogether, it’s a nearly $27 million price tag, but it got the green light from the board.

“I’m really excited about the work that’s been presented here today,” said board Chair Pam Wheelock after voting on the projects, “and the actions that have moved forward on these projects and just the variety of our individual interests and strategic objectives that are reflected in these housing projects. “

Another $8 million will expand the shared lab infrastructure at Two Discovery Square, and more money will be invested in minor infrastructure tweaks to the downtown historic district.

According to DMC leaders, the funding for these projects will come from existing strategic investment funds, and all of them will go before the city council next month for final approval.