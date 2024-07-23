DLGA backs Kamala Harris, thanks Joe Biden in statement

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association announced its support of Kamala Harris for president on Monday following Joe Biden’s historic announcement that he will not run for re-election this fall.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is the Chair of that association.

In joint with Vice Chair and Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, they released a statement thanking President Biden and endorsing Harris. The statement read:

“On behalf of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association, we want to thank President Joe Biden for his service to our nation and his historic term as president. Over the last four years, President Biden has provided strong, steady leadership and delivered for the American people, leading our country through unprecedented times: creating 15 million new jobs, leading us out of the worst health crisis in a generation, lowering costs for American families, rebuilding our infrastructure and so much more.



“No person has given more heart and soul into building and supporting the Democratic Party, and without President Biden, our party wouldn’t be where we are today. We commend President Biden for his commitment to building the bench of the Democratic Party and for passing the baton to the next generation.



“The Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association today is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to take on and beat Donald Trump. Vice President Harris has led our country by bringing people together to deliver for working families and fight for women’s fundamental freedoms across the country. She has been a trusted partner and ally in delivering historic achievements, investing in job creation here at home and leading on national security abroad.



“As seconds-in-command, Vice Presidents and Lieutenant Governors are ready to step in and lead on day one, and we know there is no person more qualified to be Commander-in-Chief than Kamala Harris. We are proud to endorse her and are ready to beat Donald Trump in November.”