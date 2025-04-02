Distracted Driving Campaign begins in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- 29 deaths, and 137 serious injuries, all the result of distracted driving on Minnesota roads, and on Tuesday, the crackdown is officially on.

For the entire month of April, law enforcement in our area will be looking for drivers who are paying attention to just about anything other than the road.

“There is no excuse for driving distracted, nothing on your phone is worth a life,” said Colonel Christina Bogojevic of the Minnesota State Patrol.

It’s part of the state’s “Toward Zero Death’s program, and whether you know your breaking the law or aren’t familiar with what it is, getting pulled over for distracted driving will cost you.

“Getting caught will cost you. 100 dollars or more including court fees for a first offense, 300 dollars or more including courts fees for a second or subsequent offense,” said Bogojevic.

And keeping an eye out for squad car’s won’t even help, as deputies are using unmarked vehicles to help track offenders down.

“Being unmarked, it blends in with traffic a little more. This will be the second year we used that. We’ve had a lot of success with it last year,” said Deputy Sheriff Michael Reese, of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department.

Success that translates into fewer deaths, less accidents and educated drivers who some learn the hard way, that you need to put your phone down.

“We just want people to pay attention to the road. Don’t drive distracted whether that’s on your cell phone, your busy talking to your passenger. You have that dog in your lap, you’re eating food. Please let that main focus be on the road,” Reese said.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said they have already issued 5,400 citations or warnings involving distracted driving so far this year, which is a 4 percent increase compared to last year at this time. They hope by having this campaign they can help that number decrease the rest of the year.