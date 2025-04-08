Discussion held at Rochester Community Warming Center regarding healthcare for the homeless

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — During a visit to Rochester, the president-elect of the American Medical Association talked about providing healthcare to the homeless.

A meeting on Tuesday at the Rochester Community Warming center brought together community partners to go over successes and challenges in our area.

One of the groups involved in the discussion was the Team of Advisors Bringing Lived Experience, or TABLE.

The group is a collection of people who have been homeless themselves. One member says getting county and city resources in the same room for the discussion is a big deal.

“To see so many people concerned and wanting to know how they can help, like, we do have a great community here. You know, it’s just getting everybody on board,” said Dusti Olson, a member of TABLE.

One of the goals discussed at the meeting is bringing wrap around behavioral health services to our area in the future.