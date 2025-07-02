Disabled American Veterans celebrates 100 years with a time capsule

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota celebrated 100 years of service on Tuesday.

As a way to celebrate, the organization gathered at the State Capitol to seal a time capsule. DAV says it is filled with artifacts, stories, and tributes honoring the legacy of Minnesota veterans from World War I through today.

“As a Vietnam era veteran myself, I know the importance of being seen heard and supported after service. The DAV has done this for generations,” said John Walker, the Department Commander of DAV of Minnesota.

DAV was chartered on July 1, 1925 and has become a leading voice for veterans’ rights as well as a provider of essential services and creating a community of support for those who have served.