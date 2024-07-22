Director of the Secret Service goes before Congress following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Director of the Secret Service was in the hot seat on Monday as Congress continues to try and figure out what went wrong that led to Donald Trump being shot and another man killed at a rally in Pennsylvania two weekends ago.

Director Kim Cheatle appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, coming under fire and intense scrutiny following the attempted assassination.

Republican Ohio Representative Jim Jordan demanded to know whether the agency denied request from Trump’s security detail for additional resources.

Cheatle did take full responsibility for the security lapse and admitted the Secret Service failed. Despite several calls for her resignation, the Director said she has no intention of stepping down and insisted that she is the best person to lead the Secret Service.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General opened three separate investigations into what went wrong. The FBI is also conducting a criminal investigation.

Monday’s hearing lasted nearly five hours.