Diocese of Winona-Rochester addresses legal claims against it

(ABC 6 News) – Very Reverend William D. Thompson of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester put out a statement regarding multiple legal claims they face.

Thompson said three legal claims against the Diocese and three other entities of the Diocese had been filed in Olmsted and Winona County Courts. They stem from insurance issues addressed in the Diocese’s bankruptcy case.

According to the release, a Plan of Reorganization for the Diocese was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota to compensate survivors of sexual assault within the Diocese. That trust was funded with $22,056,000 for Diocesan assets and $6,500,000 in insurance coverage settlements.

Thompson says the Diocese and the Committee of Unsecured Creditors, who represent those survivors, jointly submitted the plan to the court. He added that the funds submitted by the Diocese fully satisfied the Diocese’s financial obligation owed to the Settlement Trust.

Thompson ends the release saying the Diocese can’t comment on the facts related to the case but that they pray for “a just resolution for all of those involved,” and the Diocese remains committed to healing and justice for survivors.