Digging deeper into Minnesota State Patrol disciplinary policy

(ABC 6 News) – Officials continue to investigate the crash that killed an Owatonna teenager.

Trooper Shane Roper’s personnel file showing several previous crashes raised even more questions and that’s why we dug deeper into MSP’s disciplinary policy.

We didn’t just stop there, along with Minnesota state patrol, we also dug into other agencies from neighboring states to see what their policies are like and what could have happened had Roper worked in a different state.

“We have policies and procedures that we all have to follow and abide by, in any situation,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Tatsuo Anduze-Bell.

Regardless of the state you’re employed in, state troopers undergo countless hours of training that stretches over months before they even hit the roads.

Sometimes despite training, mistakes can happen.

“We know that people make mistakes in life, we all do, if you’ve done something say it,” Iowa State Patrol trooper Tom Williams said.

Williams says in the Hawkeye state there is a ten-step process to becoming a state trooper.

While neighboring state agencies declined to comment on Roper’s charges and accusations agencies did detail their own disciplinary policies.

In Wisconsin, state troopers are disciplined on a case-by-case basis and according to its employee conduct the trooper may be placed on paid leave depending on the severity of the incident.

“For the Wisconsin State Patrol, accountability is a big thing for us, and that we strive for accountability within our agency,” Sgt. Anduze-Bell said.

To the West in North Dakota, its highway patrol follows similar disciplinary actions, each case is looked at individually.

“That trooper will be dealt with on that case-by-case basis all the way from administrative leave to days off to potentially termination,” said North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregtse.

While the Minnesota State Patrol declined ABC 6 News’ request for an interview, its policy can be any of the following: an oral or written reprimand, a suspension, a demotion, or finally a discharge.

In Roper’s previous four crashes, he received two written reprimands and two suspensions.

Roper is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County court on August 29th and has since been put on paid administrative leave.