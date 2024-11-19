Diddy accused of trying to influence court case

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Federal prosecutors are accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of trying to contact prospective witnesses and obstruct the sex trafficking case against him.

They say Combs has been trying to influence the jury pool, saying he enlisted family members to run a social media campaign to change public opinion about him.

Combs has been held in jail since his September arrest on racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Combs’ trial is set to begin in May.