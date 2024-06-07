Did someone say National Donut Day?

(ABC 6 News) – It’s all about donuts as the Rochester Salvation Army celebrates the national holiday with a donut eating contest.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department and the Rochester Police and Fire Departments are all taking part. In fact, when Deputy Tanner Weinfurtner learned he will be representing the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department, he decided to kick his workouts in high gear.

The competition kicks off Friday at noon at Peace Plaza.

The Salvation Army’s celebration of Donut Day dates all the way back to the Great Depression, but its origins date back even further, to WWI. The Salvation Army sent women overseas to support soldiers fighting on the front lines by providing first aid, mending clothes, even making donuts. By the end of the war, they were making tens of thousands of donuts for soldiers every day.

If you’d like to enjoy a delicious donut on this tasty holiday, all visitors to Salvation Army’s Day Center will receive one.



