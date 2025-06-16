DFL Senator Ann Rest releases statement saying Vance Boelter was near her home early Saturday morning

(ABC 6 News) — Senator Ann Rest (DFL- New Hope) has released a statement following Vance Boelter’s arrest over the weekend.

Boelter has been charged after assassinating Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband while also shooting Senator John Hoffman and his wife a combined 17 times.

In her statement, Rest revealed that Boelter had been parked near her home early Saturday morning. The statement reads as follows:

“I have been made aware that the shooting suspect was parked near my home early Saturday morning. I am so grateful for the heroic work of the New Hope Police Department and its officers. Their quick action saved my life.

“I am also thankful for the work of state and local law enforcement to apprehend the suspect before he could take any more lives.

“While I am thankful the suspect has been apprehended, I grieve for the loss of Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and I am praying for the recovery of John and Yvette Hoffman.”