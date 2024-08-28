DFL meets to discuss housing costs ahead of November election

(ABC 6 News)- As the November election nears, Wednesday affordable housing was in the spotlight again in Rochester.

DFL state leaders took to the Med City for what they see as possible solutions. The conversation centered around Vice President Kamala Harris and her proposed plan for fixing the nationwide crisis.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flannagan and Attorney General Keith Ellison joined the conversation at the Rochester Public Library on Wednesday.

There they encouraged Minnesotans to support Harris’s plan for ending America housing shortage.

“When the president of the United States, or the soon to be president, says were gonna build more units, and were gonna protect tenants who are consumers in the living spaces we have now, that’s music to my ears,” said Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Under Harris’s plan, she claims she’ll build 3 million new homes over the next four years, create a more balanced rental market, and provide twenty five thousand in down payment support for first time homeowners. Adding that they are in full support of her plan, and no one should worry about affording a home.

The Minnesota leaders said that there’s a shortage of 12-thousand homes in southeast Minnesota. And no doubt this issue and how to solve it, will be on top of mind for voters come November.