DFL looks to offset potential cuts to Medicaid by pushing to raise taxes on millionaires

(ABC 6 News) — At the Minnesota Capitol on Monday, DFL lawmakers introduced a new bill to raise taxes on millionaires.

The goal, they claim, is to offset any potential federal funding cuts to Medicaid.

“We are not going to pay for tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires and corporations on the backs of Minnesota’s children or any other vulnerable Minnesotan who just wants to have access to the healthcare they need,” said Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL-Minneapolis).

The DFL lawmakers point to a report from Congress’ Joint Economic Committee that found if Medicaid is cut, nearly 400,000 people would lose health insurance.

However, the White House has repeatedly said it is not cutting payments but instead looking to cut fraud inside the program.