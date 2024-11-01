DFL candidates hold “Get Out the Vote” rally in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With the election just four days away, DFL candidates held a Rochester “Get Out the Vote” rally encouraging those who haven’t voted yet to make sure that they do so.

The event saw a lot of excitement as the election nears, and there was a big turnout.

Although early voting has been open for quite some time now, there are still plenty of people getting ready to head to the polls on November 5.

Speakers at Friday’s rally stressed even one vote can make or break the election.

“We’re asking people to get out and vote. We have the highest voter turnout in the United States in Minnesota. We do it because we have civic pride, and we have a civic commitment and civil engagement,” said Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Part of the rally also included voters going out knocking on doors and making phone calls to help influence the public.

Polls remain open until Tuesday at 8 p.m.