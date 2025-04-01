UPDATE: one woman dead after house explosion in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department says one woman died on the scene of a house explosion in Rochester late Monday night.

According to RFD assistant chief Brett Knapp, a call came in for a possible structure fire just before 11 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming out of multiple sides of the residence. They were able to extinguish most of the fire.

Knapp says when crews went inside the structure, they found the floor inside was unstable. Crews are now working to extinguish all the fire in the basement.

One patient was being treated outside the structure by Mayo Clinic Ambulance. Initial reports from callers said they heard something loud like an explosion.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Fire Department responded to a reported home explosion in Rochester on 49th Street Northwest on Monday night.

Right now this is a developing story, and ABC 6 News will have updates as more information becomes available.