Detours on I-90 near Austin scheduled for Tuesday night

(ABC 6 News) – A detour will be in place on westbound I-90 near Austin from 7 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1st for concrete pavement repairs.

Crews will be making these repairs near the 6th Street exit, weather permitting.

Westbound traffic on I-90 east of 6th Street will be detoured off I-90 at Highway 218 south on the east side of Austin and should turn left and travel south on Highway 218.

After that, turn right on Mower County Road 28, right on Highway 105 north and go left on Oakland Avenue where it reconnects with I-90 on the west side of Austin.

The work is a maintenance project that is not part of the I-90 bridges project in Austin.