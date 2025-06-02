Detours on Highway 63 near Spring Valley start today

(ABC 6 News) – Starting Monday, June 2, Highway 63 south of Spring Valley will be detoured as crews start working on road improvements.

According to MnDOT, construction crews will be making concrete pavement repairs along Highway 63 from Highway 16 in Spring Valley to the Iowa state line. This includes patching, replacing damaged concrete panels, and repairing or sealing joints.

Work will start from Highway 16 to the north of Highway 56, with Highway 63 being closed and detoured during this time. The work is expected to be done by early July.

Courtesy of MnDOT

After that phase, crews will begin work on the final 0.5 mile stretch of Highway 63 from the Highway 56 intersection to the Iowa state line. During that time, Highway 63 will experience lane closures, and Highway 56 motorists will be detoured.

Courtesy of MnDOT

That work is expected to be completed in early July, and will last until late July.