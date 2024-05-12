Detours expected for some Rochester Public Transit routes

(ABC 6 News) – Riders will be experiencing changes for some Rochester Public Transit Routes starting Monday, May 13th.

Routes 306 and 309 will both be following a long term detour over the summer. This will be to avoid a road closure on 4 Ave SW, between 14 St and 16 St SW.

The detour route will travel along 3 Ave SW, with two affected stops being moved directly east to 3 Ave SW.

The closure is due to water utility work, which is expected to be complete by August 30th.